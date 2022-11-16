Things appear to be looking up for The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is 2.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.28 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $60.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $60.63, the stock is 3.04% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.25 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -1.55% off its SMA200. KO registered 7.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.83%.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.55%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $260.31B and $42.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.58 and Fwd P/E is 24.04. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.33B, and float is at 4.30B with Short Float at 0.80%.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANDAZZA MARK,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that RANDAZZA MARK sold 42,068 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $60.86 per share for a total of $2.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40146.0 shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Allen Herbert A III (Director) bought a total of 33,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $60.18 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99054.0 shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Braun Henrique (Latin America OU President) disposed off 11,318 shares at an average price of $64.35 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 22,828 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is trading 8.17% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -12.55% lower over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 2.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.