What should you know before buying stock in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is 44.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.85 and a high of $81.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $75.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $74.32, the stock is -1.65% and 4.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 22.04% off its SMA200. CAH registered 47.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.08%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.54%, and is -7.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has around 46500 employees, a market worth around $20.17B and $187.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.09% and -8.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 271.00M, and float is at 261.10M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brennan Michelle,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brennan Michelle bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $79.74 per share for a total of $11961.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2924.0 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Snow Ola M (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 19,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $78.87 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31187.0 shares of the CAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Mason Stephen M (CEO, Medical Segment) disposed off 61,216 shares at an average price of $80.87 for $4.95 million. The insider now directly holds 49,000 shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH).

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -44.19% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 11.58% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 4.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.