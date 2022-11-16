What should you know before buying stock in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is 3.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $100.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39%.

Currently trading at $96.18, the stock is 10.34% and 17.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 10.14% off its SMA200. EMR registered -0.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.33%.

The stock witnessed a 20.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is 5.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 86700 employees, a market worth around $56.01B and $19.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.75 and Fwd P/E is 20.85. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.84% and -3.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.80M, and float is at 586.91M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bosco Sara Yang,the company’sSr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel. SEC filings show that Bosco Sara Yang sold 10,977 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $91.13 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that DELLAQUILA FRANK J (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) sold a total of 83,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $91.07 per share for $7.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, DELLAQUILA FRANK J (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) disposed off 4,617 shares at an average price of $91.40 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 354,858 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -3.16% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -18.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.