Why should you keep an eye on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is 13.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $239.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $236.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $237.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.69% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -34.82% lower than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $234.59, the stock is 10.67% and 22.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 17.84% off its SMA200. CAT registered 12.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.09%.

The stock witnessed a 29.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.73%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 107700 employees, a market worth around $120.00B and $56.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.07% and -2.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.20% this year.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 525.00M, and float is at 519.21M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Long Suzette M,the company’sCLO/General Counsel. SEC filings show that Long Suzette M sold 1,884 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $237.28 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8665.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Creed Joseph E (Group President) sold a total of 2,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $214.13 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, MacLennan David (Director) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $219.82 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,480 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 12.69% up over the past 12 months.