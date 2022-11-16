Why should you keep an eye on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is 87.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.55 and a high of $123.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $120.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.57% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -3.45% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.00, the stock is 4.36% and 13.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 28.94% off its SMA200. MPC registered 81.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.01%.

The stock witnessed a 13.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.68%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $55.29B and $174.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.27 and Fwd P/E is 7.72. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.51% and -2.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.90% this year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.00M, and float is at 466.97M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gagle Suzanne,the company’sGen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff. SEC filings show that Gagle Suzanne sold 35,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $93.57 per share for a total of $3.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43996.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER (Senior VP and Controller) sold a total of 14,353 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $105.41 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7873.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Kaczynski Thomas (SVP, Finance and Treasurer) disposed off 83,836 shares at an average price of $109.27 for $9.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,944 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 77.30% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 60.97% higher over the same period.