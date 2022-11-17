A peek at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who has invested in It?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -7.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $165.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $148.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $150.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.46% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.98% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.12, the stock is 6.91% and 11.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 13.97% off its SMA200. A registered -8.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.80%.

The stock witnessed a 11.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.11%, and is 7.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $42.96B and $6.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.56 and Fwd P/E is 26.87. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.75% and -11.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.00M, and float is at 295.34M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMullen Michael R., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that McMullen Michael R. sold 6,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $138.31 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that McMullen Michael R. (CEO and President) sold a total of 6,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $140.61 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Tang Michael (SVP, General Counsel, and Sec.) disposed off 3,600 shares at an average price of $139.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 43,280 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -61.05% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -16.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.