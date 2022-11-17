A peek at International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who has invested in It?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -15.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $30.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $24.54, the stock is 18.19% and 31.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 15.17% off its SMA200. IGT registered -18.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.03%.

The stock witnessed a 29.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.24%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.56% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.93 and Fwd P/E is 16.96. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.55% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year

The shares outstanding are 201.59M, and float is at 99.22M with Short Float at 3.91%.

