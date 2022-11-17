A peek at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who has invested in It?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is -62.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 9.77% and -18.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -42.47% off its SMA200. SPPI registered -76.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.40%.

The stock witnessed a 14.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.04%, and is 17.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.11% and -76.28% from its 52-week high.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.57M, and float is at 169.09M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEBEL FRANCOIS, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that LEBEL FRANCOIS sold 6,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $5594.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that LEBEL FRANCOIS (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 6,096 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $0.81 per share for $4913.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Brennan Nora (EVP & CFO) disposed off 3,569 shares at an average price of $0.79 for $2802.0. The insider now directly holds 360,215 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 14.70% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 6.63% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 28.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.