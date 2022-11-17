Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Volatility At 5.79%, Should You Add A Position?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is -48.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.02 and a high of $47.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is 0.79% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -7.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.80% off its SMA200. ANF registered -61.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.14%.

The stock witnessed a 4.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.78%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $887.92M and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.61 and Fwd P/E is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.53% and -62.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 330.40% this year

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.44M, and float is at 48.14M with Short Float at 10.64%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENLEES MICHAEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREENLEES MICHAEL E sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $18.17 per share for a total of $27255.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9849.0 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Gallagher Sarah M. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $39.11 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25874.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -16.10% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 13.70% higher over the same period. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is -43.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.