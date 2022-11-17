Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Volatility At 9.65%, Should You Add A Position?

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is -75.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEMD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -11.40% and -30.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -58.52% off its SMA200. AEMD registered -84.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6454 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0854.

The stock witnessed a -23.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.56%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $9.91M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.02% and -85.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.90%).

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Analyst Forecasts

Aethlon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.90M, and float is at 22.65M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.