Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Volatility At 7.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) is -30.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABUS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 13.52% and 22.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 6.16% off its SMA200. ABUS registered -19.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.88%.

The stock witnessed a 18.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.50%, and is 10.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $392.23M and $36.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.95% and -58.46% from its 52-week high.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.00M, and float is at 109.63M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sofia Michael J., the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Sofia Michael J. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $5.09 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) that is trading -73.86% down over the past 12 months.