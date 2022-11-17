D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.25 and a high of $110.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $84.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.72% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -22.24% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.12, the stock is 9.59% and 13.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 11.33% off its SMA200. DHI registered -16.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.50%.

The stock witnessed a 14.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.19%, and is 10.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 11788 employees, a market worth around $28.54B and $31.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.29% and -24.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.00% this year

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.80M, and float is at 309.00M with Short Float at 4.44%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Odom Aron M., the company’s VP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Odom Aron M. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $83.64 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1724.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that BUCHANAN MICHAEL R (Director) sold a total of 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $71.50 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3378.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Hewatt Michael W (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $77.07 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,067 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is trading -20.01% down over the past 12 months. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is -23.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.