Here are the top Institutional holders of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) shares

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is -13.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $25.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.63%.

Currently trading at $23.81, the stock is -14.70% and -27.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -6.41% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. EVH registered -14.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.85%.

The stock witnessed a -27.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.97%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.16. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.47% and -40.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.29M, and float is at 93.07M with Short Float at 6.89%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS FRANK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS FRANK J sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $29.32 per share for a total of $3.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Evolent Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Scott Cheryl (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $36.76 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51104.0 shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, WILLIAMS FRANK J (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $37.21 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 752,434 shares of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -16.02% down over the past 12 months and Artivion Inc. (AORT) that is -34.32% lower over the same period.