Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET)

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is -9.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $148.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $132.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.62% off the consensus price target high of $203.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.57% lower than the price target low of $118.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.69, the stock is 7.87% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 12.52% off its SMA200. ANET registered -0.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.42%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.54%, and is 6.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $39.45B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.61 and Fwd P/E is 24.19. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.65% and -12.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 344 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 185 and purchases happening 159 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duda Kenneth, the company’s CTO and SVP Software Eng. SEC filings show that Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $127.38 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3244.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $127.40 per share for $2.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Battles Kelly Bodnar (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $123.83 for $49530.0. The insider now directly holds 1,923 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -42.06% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -6.70% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -6.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.