Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is 52.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $15.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.88% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.78, the stock is -4.53% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 21.05% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 36.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.77%.

The stock witnessed a -3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.26%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $911.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.30. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.99% and -9.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.85M, and float is at 100.92M with Short Float at 8.84%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young John Alan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Young John Alan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $45530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28500.0 shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Young John Alan (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $9.25 per share for $9250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Young John Alan (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $9.67 for $14500.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).