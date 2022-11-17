Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is 8.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.17 and a high of $55.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IEP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $53.91, the stock is -0.50% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 2.80% off its SMA200. IEP registered 2.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.12%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.51%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $18.22B and $13.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.15. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -3.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 337.47M, and float is at 336.90M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading -33.71% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 27.91% higher over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 28.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.