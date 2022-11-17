Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is -48.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $5.23, the stock is 3.71% and 23.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 16.36% off its SMA200. ROIV registered -36.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.08%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.20%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $51.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.54% and -68.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 695.88M, and float is at 424.45M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102.85 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that QVT Financial LP (Director by Deputization) sold a total of 5,656,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $4.75 per share for $26.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.47 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Gold Daniel Allen (Director) disposed off 5,656,081 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $26.87 million. The insider now directly holds 5,470,181 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).