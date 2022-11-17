Lennar Corporation (LEN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is -25.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.54 and a high of $117.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $87.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3%.

Currently trading at $86.45, the stock is 8.28% and 10.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 7.51% off its SMA200. LEN registered -20.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.41%.

The stock witnessed a 12.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is 10.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 10753 employees, a market worth around $24.70B and $31.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.70 and Fwd P/E is 7.01. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.23% and -26.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Analyst Forecasts

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.11M, and float is at 263.23M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins David M, the company’s VP & Controller. SEC filings show that Collins David M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41382.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that SUSTANA MARK (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $71.69 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46279.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -16.13% down over the past 12 months.