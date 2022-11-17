LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) is 36.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.65 and a high of $271.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPLA stock was last observed hovering at around $234.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.5%.

Currently trading at $218.42, the stock is -12.52% and -8.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -7.02% at the moment leaves the stock 7.38% off its SMA200. LPLA registered 30.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.68%.

The stock witnessed a -9.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.83%, and is -15.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has around 6141 employees, a market worth around $18.48B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.02 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.29% and -19.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Analyst Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.81M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 3.13%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Audette Matthew J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Audette Matthew J sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $257.09 per share for a total of $5.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12667.0 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Arnold Dan H. (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $240.27 per share for $4.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LPLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Arnold Dan H. (President & CEO) disposed off 11,391 shares at an average price of $230.63 for $2.63 million. The insider now directly holds 162,608 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -5.38% down over the past 12 months and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is 21.04% higher over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -42.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.