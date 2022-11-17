Masco Corporation (MAS) Volatility At 3.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is -28.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $71.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -25.85% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.34, the stock is 8.13% and 5.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -4.04% off its SMA200. MAS registered -26.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.33%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.57%, and is 11.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $11.15B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.92% and -29.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.00M, and float is at 224.74M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Reginald M JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Turner Reginald M JR sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $46.81 per share for a total of $51488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28766.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $48.79 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $52.02 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 288,295 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -21.75% down over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is -39.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.