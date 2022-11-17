New Big Money Means Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is -7.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.84%.

Currently trading at $43.77, the stock is -19.30% and -25.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -15.13% off its SMA200. APLS registered -7.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.57%.

The stock witnessed a -25.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.18%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $113.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.36% and -37.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.10%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.13M, and float is at 93.60M with Short Float at 10.40%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deschatelets Pascal, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $46.47 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Townsend Adam J. (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $58.54 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42907.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Dunlop A. Sinclair (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $60.83 for $30415.0. The insider now directly holds 129,930 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

