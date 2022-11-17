New Big Money Means CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is 4.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.00 and a high of $85.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $82.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $82.47, the stock is 4.35% and 9.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 23.77% off its SMA200. CSGP registered -1.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.89%.

The stock witnessed a 12.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.20%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 4742 employees, a market worth around $33.89B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.34 and Fwd P/E is 56.37. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.31% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.69M, and float is at 402.42M with Short Float at 1.55%.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill John W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hill John W sold 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $78.92 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20734.0 shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that DESMARAIS MICHAEL J (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 1,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $82.81 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36900.0 shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Hill John W (Director) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $74.49 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 20,598 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading -56.94% down over the past 12 months.