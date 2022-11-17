New Big Money Means eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) is -86.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $29.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHTH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is 8.31% and -11.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock -61.77% off its SMA200. EHTH registered -87.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.68%.

The stock witnessed a 3.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.49%, and is -16.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has around 2379 employees, a market worth around $97.56M and $463.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.97% and -88.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -372.90% this year

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.42M, and float is at 25.97M with Short Float at 5.51%.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at eHealth Inc. (EHTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOLF DALE B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOLF DALE B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $99940.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

eHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that WOLF DALE B (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $10.56 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the EHTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Morelock Phillip A (Chief Digital Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $82250.0. The insider now directly holds 37,365 shares of eHealth Inc. (EHTH).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 13.64% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is 1.18% higher over the same period. Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is -12.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.