New Big Money Means Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is -46.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.62, the stock is 9.81% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -31.86% off its SMA200. EQX registered -56.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.33%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.89%, and is 14.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.51. Distance from 52-week low is 54.04% and -60.09% from its 52-week high.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.60% this year

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.98M, and float is at 280.61M with Short Float at 4.40%.