New Big Money Means Kellogg Company (K) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is 9.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.54 and a high of $77.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $69.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.17% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -23.47% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.38, the stock is -3.00% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. K registered 11.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.53%.

The stock witnessed a -4.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.28%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $24.73B and $14.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.21 and Fwd P/E is 16.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.21% and -8.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Kellogg Company (K) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kellogg Company (K) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kellogg Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 341.00M, and float is at 317.16M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $70.79 per share for a total of $14.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56.23 million shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that HOOD CHRISTOPHER M (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $72.04 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29427.0 shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $72.07 for $7.21 million. The insider now directly holds 56,331,838 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.20% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 1.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.