New Big Money Means Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) is -77.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRKA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -3.85% and -19.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -11.67% at the moment leaves the stock -63.04% off its SMA200. TRKA registered -87.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.15%.

The stock witnessed a -4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.99%, and is 15.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.87% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $15.80M and $116.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.46% and -88.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.93M, and float is at 33.33M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coates Peter, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Coates Peter (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $0.93 per share for $8491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.09 million shares of the TRKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Coates Peter (10% Owner) acquired 75,513 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $71420.0. The insider now directly holds 10,082,628 shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA).