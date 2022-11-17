New Big Money Means TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is -25.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.89% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.54, the stock is 43.85% and 51.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -8.07% off its SMA200. TRUE registered -35.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.33%.

The stock witnessed a 82.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.25%, and is 52.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.33% over the week and 10.33% over the month.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $210.01M and $170.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.38% and -37.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.20% this year

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.69M, and float is at 81.17M with Short Float at 2.03%.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Claus Christopher W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Claus Christopher W bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $96000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

TrueCar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Mendel John W (Director) sold a total of 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $2.77 per share for $34795.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TRUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Mendel John W (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $9933.0. The insider now directly holds 115,652 shares of TrueCar Inc. (TRUE).

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -33.15% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -40.06% lower over the same period. General Motors Company (GM) is -38.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.