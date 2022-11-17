Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -16.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $203.65 and a high of $299.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $248.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58%.

Currently trading at $249.72, the stock is 9.17% and 10.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 1.47% off its SMA200. NSC registered -8.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.11%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.43%, and is 8.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $55.99B and $12.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.38 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.62% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.20M, and float is at 231.21M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaw Alan H., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $241.28 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32255.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Squires James A (Director) sold a total of 105,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $248.81 per share for $26.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42728.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $241.84 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 34,255 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -12.10% down over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -11.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.