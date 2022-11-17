Olin Corporation (OLN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $67.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $58.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1%.

Currently trading at $56.43, the stock is 4.60% and 12.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 6.51% off its SMA200. OLN registered -10.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.98.

The stock witnessed a 15.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.92%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 7750 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $9.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.89. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.54% and -16.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.50% this year

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.20M, and float is at 136.28M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VARILEK JAMES A, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $57.81 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Sumner R Nichole (VP & Controller) sold a total of 9,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $64.83 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12242.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, VARILEK JAMES A (EVP & COO) disposed off 28,265 shares at an average price of $64.76 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 17,761 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -14.19% lower over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -10.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.7% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 4.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.