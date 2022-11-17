Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 2.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.67 and a high of $72.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $57.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.84% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.9% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.44% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.22, the stock is -5.09% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -8.48% at the moment leaves the stock -2.08% off its SMA200. OLLI registered -23.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.16%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.60%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.23. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.62% and -27.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.58M, and float is at 58.50M with Short Float at 13.27%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -45.14% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 3.72% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -0.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.