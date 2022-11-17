Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is -5.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.18 and a high of $15.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORCC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -16.17% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.36, the stock is 10.55% and 13.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 0.68% off its SMA200. ORCC registered -7.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.14%.

The stock witnessed a 21.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.55%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.73 and Fwd P/E is 8.04. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -12.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 59.70% this year

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.82M, and float is at 384.58M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maged Alexis, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Maged Alexis bought 3,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $12.98 per share for a total of $49829.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38840.0 shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Maged Alexis (Vice President) bought a total of 29,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $13.01 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48435.0 shares of the ORCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Swatt Matthew (Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller) acquired 190 shares at an average price of $12.81 for $2434.0. The insider now directly holds 2,314 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).