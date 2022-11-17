Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is 38.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.57 and a high of $81.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRGP stock was last observed hovering at around $74.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.19% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.93% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.15, the stock is 4.40% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -2.75% at the moment leaves the stock 6.00% off its SMA200. TRGP registered 31.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.41%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.94%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has around 2430 employees, a market worth around $16.10B and $21.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.64 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.67% and -11.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Targa Resources Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.60M, and float is at 222.92M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boushka Julie H., the company’s Senior VP and CAO. SEC filings show that Boushka Julie H. sold 2,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $70.87 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57839.0 shares.

Targa Resources Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Perkins Joe Bob (Director) sold a total of 71,397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $67.84 per share for $4.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TRGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Perkins Joe Bob (Director) disposed off 62,326 shares at an average price of $67.84 for $4.23 million. The insider now directly holds 88,692 shares of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 8.27% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is 10.50% higher over the same period. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is 57.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.