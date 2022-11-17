The Chemours Company (CC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is -3.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $44.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.22% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -34.96% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.39, the stock is 8.28% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -1.32% off its SMA200. CC registered -2.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.67%.

The stock witnessed a 11.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.91%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

The Chemours Company (CC) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $7.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.78 and Fwd P/E is 6.96. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.57% and -27.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

The Chemours Company (CC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chemours Company (CC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chemours Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.80% this year

The Chemours Company (CC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.38M, and float is at 149.30M with Short Float at 3.19%.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at The Chemours Company (CC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sparks Edwin C, the company’s President, Titan Tech Chem Sol. SEC filings show that Sparks Edwin C sold 22,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $43.59 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

The Chemours Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Ralhan Sameer (SVP, CFO) sold a total of 20,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $40.01 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the CC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Ralhan Sameer (SVP, CFO) disposed off 35,188 shares at an average price of $40.14 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 313,506 shares of The Chemours Company (CC).

The Chemours Company (CC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -3.33% down over the past 12 months and 3M Company (MMM) that is -29.79% lower over the same period.