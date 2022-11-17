Vontier Corporation (VNT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is -36.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.55 and a high of $34.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68%.

Currently trading at $19.51, the stock is 3.28% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -16.17% off its SMA200. VNT registered -41.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.53%.

The stock witnessed a 5.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.81%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.89% and -42.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.20M, and float is at 157.49M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.77 per share for a total of $37532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16850.0 shares.

Vontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Aga Anshooman (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.52 per share for $18515.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the VNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Morelli Mark D (President and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.42 for $34840.0. The insider now directly holds 346,424 shares of Vontier Corporation (VNT).