Which institution holds the most shares in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -4.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $22.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $16.72, the stock is -1.55% and -1.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 32.94% off its SMA200. ONEM registered -25.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.17%.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.13%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 0.66% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $1.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.48% and -26.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.62M, and float is at 186.69M with Short Float at 4.90%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thaler Bjorn B, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thaler Bjorn B sold 10,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $17.10 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14479.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Diamond Andrew S (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 293,185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $17.08 per share for $5.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1777.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 1,602 shares at an average price of $17.08 for $27364.0. The insider now directly holds 88,385 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 10.61% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -4.43% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -1.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.