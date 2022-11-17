Which institution holds the most shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is 23.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.83 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $7.21, the stock is -1.12% and -1.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -1.66% off its SMA200. ARCO registered 38.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.13%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has around 81256 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.38. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.28% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Analyst Forecasts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.54M, and float is at 124.79M with Short Float at 0.55%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) that is trading -48.28% down over the past 12 months and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) that is -51.38% lower over the same period. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is 7.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.