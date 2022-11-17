Which institution holds the most shares in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is -58.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $10.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNED stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is -0.28% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -12.82% off its SMA200. BNED registered -73.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.57%.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is -7.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has around 3270 employees, a market worth around $146.15M and $1.55B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.89% and -73.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.17M, and float is at 39.47M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVENICK ZACHARY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVENICK ZACHARY bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Golden David G (Director) bought a total of 21,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $4.00 per share for $87272.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the BNED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Golden David G (Director) acquired 22,700 shares at an average price of $3.98 for $90346.0. The insider now directly holds 209,486 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED).

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED): Who are the competitors?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is -73.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.