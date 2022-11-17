Which institution holds the most shares in Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is -60.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $24.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $67.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.41% off the consensus price target high of $143.28 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 87.56% higher than the price target low of $41.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is 44.22% and 15.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -26.95% off its SMA200. DADA registered -78.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.47%.

The stock witnessed a 24.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.31%, and is 65.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $1.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.83. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.48% and -79.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.80M, and float is at 251.78M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -28.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.