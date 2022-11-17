Which Institutions Own Shares In Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -22.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.28 and a high of $123.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $92.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64%.

Currently trading at $90.82, the stock is 3.93% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -7.85% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -18.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.54%.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.18%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $14.22B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.10 and Fwd P/E is 16.10. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.06% and -26.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.72M, and float is at 154.53M with Short Float at 6.85%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blumofe Robert, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Blumofe Robert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $92.92 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9835.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Joseph Paul C (EVP – Global Sales) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $80.79 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31183.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Ahola Aaron (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $88.52 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 11,916 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading -6.23% down over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -27.33% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is -0.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.