Which Institutions Own Shares In Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is 53.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JUPW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.48% off the consensus price target high of $3.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.48% higher than the price target low of $3.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 35.06% and 51.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 6.20% at the moment leaves the stock 52.09% off its SMA200. JUPW registered -4.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 60.23%.

The stock witnessed a 69.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.45%, and is 26.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.59% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $26.98M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.20% and -16.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-159.00%).

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.10% this year

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.95M, and float is at 12.19M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FANI SKENDER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $57654.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that FANI SKENDER (Director) bought a total of 101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $0.83 per share for $84.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57940.0 shares of the JUPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, FANI SKENDER (Director) acquired 57,839 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $47422.0. The insider now directly holds 57,839 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW).