Which Institutions Own Shares In Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -38.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.03 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.19% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.85, the stock is -17.20% and -19.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -25.61% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -30.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.22%.

The stock witnessed a -22.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.20%, and is 6.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.77 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.12% and -40.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.30M, and float is at 223.69M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCRIVANICH LUKE M, the company’s SVP General Manager OSP. SEC filings show that SCRIVANICH LUKE M sold 21,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $13.03 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43995.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) sold a total of 14,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $13.03 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 17,777 shares at an average price of $13.03 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 54,521 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -13.01% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -8.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.