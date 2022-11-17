Who are the Institutional Holders in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $23.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is 15.95% and 15.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 1.43% off its SMA200. MDRX registered 7.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.90%.

The stock witnessed a 24.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.66%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $837.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.26 and Fwd P/E is 19.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -22.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.00% this year

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.21M, and float is at 106.58M with Short Float at 9.05%.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poulton Richard J., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $18.06 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Poulton Richard J. (CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $18.14 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the MDRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Vakharia Tejal (SVP General Counsel) disposed off 19,793 shares at an average price of $18.15 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 231,246 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX).

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is trading 2.35% up over the past 12 months and McKesson Corporation (MCK) that is 64.63% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -17.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.