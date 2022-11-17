Who are the Institutional Holders in Formula One Group (FWONK)?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is -9.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.00 and a high of $71.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FWONK stock was last observed hovering at around $56.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $57.04, the stock is -0.88% and -4.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. FWONK registered -4.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.57%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.58%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 72.20. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -19.85% from its 52-week high.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Analyst Forecasts

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.00% this year

Formula One Group (FWONK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 198.79M with Short Float at 4.81%.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant sold 259 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $31.34 per share for a total of $8118.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 965.0 shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $29.31 per share for $29313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the FWONK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 1,818 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $50904.0. The insider now directly holds 42,000 shares of Formula One Group (FWONK).

Formula One Group (FWONK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.46% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.60% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -33.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.