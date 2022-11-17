Who are the Institutional Holders in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is -26.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.07 and a high of $369.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $264.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.06% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -28.31% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $263.04, the stock is 9.69% and 22.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. ISRG registered -27.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.15%.

The stock witnessed a 35.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.57%, and is 11.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 9793 employees, a market worth around $90.42B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.66 and Fwd P/E is 48.23. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.08% and -28.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.30M, and float is at 351.44M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Amal M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Amal M sold 6,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $239.36 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11224.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Curet Myriam (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $250.06 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 217.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, GUTHART GARY S (President & CEO) disposed off 44,203 shares at an average price of $210.84 for $9.32 million. The insider now directly holds 23,297 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -30.69% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -10.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.