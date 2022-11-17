Who are the Institutional Holders in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is -0.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.91 and a high of $47.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRG stock was last observed hovering at around $43.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $42.96, the stock is -1.57% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 6.60% off its SMA200. NRG registered 17.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.12%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.29%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has around 6635 employees, a market worth around $9.83B and $30.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.06% and -10.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 330.60% this year

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.00M, and float is at 228.25M with Short Float at 6.36%.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Killinger Elizabeth R, the company’s Exec VP, NRG Home. SEC filings show that Killinger Elizabeth R sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $42.53 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NRG Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Gaudette Robert J (Sr VP, NRG Business) sold a total of 25,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $42.53 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57242.0 shares of the NRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Moser Christopher (Exec VP, Operations) acquired 1,911 shares at an average price of $36.63 for $70000.0. The insider now directly holds 144,582 shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG).

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -1.15% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -1.61% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 24.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.