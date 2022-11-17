Who is the Top Investor In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is -50.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is 12.71% and 8.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -13.88% off its SMA200. HYLN registered -58.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a 20.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.79%, and is 26.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $470.32M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.33% and -59.74% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.00% this year

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.34M, and float is at 116.44M with Short Float at 11.93%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Panzer Jon, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Panzer Jon bought 13,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $3.23 per share for a total of $44666.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Panzer Jon (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 11,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $3.00 per share for $33428.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HYLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Sexton Patrick (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 68,579 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 364,499 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN).