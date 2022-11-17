Who is the Top Investor In REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)?

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -87.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $7.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 14.80% and -8.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -55.55% off its SMA200. REE registered -82.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.10%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.35%, and is 37.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.96% over the week and 11.46% over the month.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $197.06M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.83% and -90.79% from its 52-week high.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analyst Forecasts

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 292.19M, and float is at 198.93M with Short Float at 0.53%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.