Who is the Top Investor In Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is -10.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.96 and a high of $139.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $123.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $123.96, the stock is 5.47% and 8.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 6.08% off its SMA200. YUM registered -2.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.25%.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.10%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $35.14B and $6.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.24 and Fwd P/E is 24.34. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.23% and -11.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (71.00%).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.00M, and float is at 281.39M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M sold 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $118.30 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1233.0 shares.

Yum! Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Russell David Eric (Vice President, Controller) sold a total of 4,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $118.52 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17266.0 shares of the YUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,433 shares at an average price of $128.12 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 19,166 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 7.94% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -13.51% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -16.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.