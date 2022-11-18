A peek at Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who has invested in It?

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $72.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.57% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 6.12% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.59, the stock is 5.28% and 10.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 14.47% off its SMA200. JBL registered 5.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.40%.

The stock witnessed a 13.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.98%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $8.86B and $33.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 7.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.50% and -6.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 130.89M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANSONE THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANSONE THOMAS A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $66.50 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Smith Daryn G. (SVP, Controller) sold a total of 17,618 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $65.96 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60819.0 shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Katz Robert L (EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $64.79 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 122,316 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -48.28% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is 9.83% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 0.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.