A peek at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who has invested in It?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is -50.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $22.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $9.57, the stock is -10.28% and -11.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -34.63% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -54.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.26%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.12%, and is -13.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $860.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.17. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.63% and -57.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.90% this year

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.20M, and float is at 123.78M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liberatore Samuel N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Liberatore Samuel N sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $10.56 per share for a total of $84490.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1253.0 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Fendley Steven S. (President, US Division) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $12.99 per share for $90954.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, DEMARCO ERIC M (President & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.26 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 612,967 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 38.24% up over the past 12 months and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) that is 20.90% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 46.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.